1200 mm waterline bursts

Aurangabad: A 1200 mm waterline supplying water to the city along with Cidco-Hudco area burst at Pimpalwadi on Paithan road on Sunday morning. It took three hours to repair. Hence the water supply of the city was disrupted. Water will be supplied to some colonies with a delay and to some colonies on Monday. Deputy engineer of water supply department Kiran Dhande and his team immediately took up the repair work. The repair work was completed in the afternoon and the pumping was started from the Jayakwadi.