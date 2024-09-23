121 candidates apply for 10 statutory officer posts in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) received 121 application forms for the different 10 posts of statutory officers.

It may be noted that the university has a total of 16 stuatory officer posts. Of them, full-time officers were appointed only to the four posts. They are Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad and presiding officer of University and College Tribunal (UCT) Justice Dr Bhalchandra Debadwar.

The administration invited application forms from the eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, directors of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), Knowledge Resource Centres (KRC), Innovation Centre (IC), Dharashiv Sub-centre and Lifelong Learning Departments (LLD), from July 25 to September 2. The aspirants for the four posts of faculty deans applied from August 5 to September 12.

Box

--Total posts of statutory officers—16

--Posts filled with full-time officers-04

--Vacant post and Incharg officers on 12 posts.

Box

Number of applications for top 6 posts

The post-wise number of applications filed for the top six statutory officers' posts are as follows;

Post name-------------no of application forms

Registrar -------------- 15

Director of BoEE-----17

Director of KRC-----09

Director of Innovation Centre-12

Director of Dharashiv Sub-centre-11

Director of Lifelong Learning Dept- 27

Total -------------------- 91

Box

30 applications for 4 dean posts

Three are four deans for the four faculties in Bamu

The faculty-wise number of received applications is as follows;

Faculty name----------------no application

--Faculty of Science and Technology-09

--Humanities -09

--Commerce and Management Science - 04

--Inter-disciplinary----------------------08

Total applications---------------------30