1226 research students waiting for 'award letter’

Aurangabad: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti) has issued an advertisement for fellowship for eligible students for the academic year 2022-23 on May 1. The list of 1,226 students was announced on November 2. 20 days passed after completing the necessary procedures. However, the research students are expressing their displeasure as they have not yet received the award letter. The Mahajyoti Researcher Student Action Committee has warned of agitation if a decision is not taken within eight days.

The documents of the students who applied for the fellowship were verified at Nagpur. Even after that, as no decision was made, the research students protested for various demands, including getting fellowships like SARATHA and BARTI. Finally on November 2, 2022, the selection list of all 1,226 students was released on Mahajyoti's website. Most of the students are of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. After the publication of this list till November 22 on the website 'PhDMIS', researchers were asked to upload the Ph.D certificate.

20 days passed after this process was completed. However, students are still waiting for the fellowship award letter. The Mahajyoti research student action committee has also been continuously demanding that the Mahajyoti Institute should provide additional scholarship to all students from the date of registration like the Barti Institute.

Give award letter from the date of registration

Research students belonging to OBC, nomadic tribes and other special backward categories are treated with prejudice by the Mahajyoti. All eligible research students have no option but to protest during the winter session if the award letter is not given within the next eight days from the date of registration, said Baliram Chavan, president, Mahajyoti research students action committee, Maharashtra State.