1,265 villages will get drinking water throughout the year

Aurangabad: The water supply department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) will provide clean drinking water through taps to the people of rural areas for twelve months under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). This mission is being implemented in 1,265 villages of the district, with the water supply department providing water to 1,238 villages while Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran will implement the scheme in 27 villages. Ajit Waghmare, executive engineer of water supply department, said that the ambitious programme 'Har Ghar Jal' under JJM is being implemented by the Central and State Governments. This ambitious initiative is being implemented to overcome water scarcity in rural areas and an effort is being made to provide 55 liters of tap water per capita in rural areas by the end of March 2024. For this permanent water supply measures will be implemented for villages.

Plans for new and old water supply scheme revival in the district have been included in the annual action plan. The tender process for these water supply schemes has been completed and currently 917 work orders are prepared. Out of these 722 works have started while 42 schemes have been completed. The initiative aims to provide clean drinking water for cooking and domestic use to every member of the family in line with the increasing population in rural areas. It has been planned for the next 30 years and the scheme will also be implemented in settlements with more than 20 families.

Current Status of Jal Jeevan Mission

Total villages - 1238

Total Scheme - 1265

Survey completed - 1265

DPR prepared - 1235

Technical approval - 1238

Administrative approval - 1129

Commencement order - 722

Works completed - 42