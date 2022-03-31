1266 MSRTC employees firm on strike

Aurangabad, March 31:

State transport minister Anil Parab in both the houses of the legislature had appealed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees on strike to join the services by March 31. Responding to it, 49 employees suspended or whose services have been terminated have applied for joining. Moreover, the 102 employees who were served notices have joined the service, informed the divisional controller Arun Siya.

MSRTC employees have initiated a strike for the past four months to press the demand for the merger of the corporation in the state government. Some employees joined the services and around 50 per cent buses are operated in the district by them. The passengers are facing severe inconvenience due to unavailability of buses on various routes.

The administration had initiated severe actions like suspension, termination and transfers against the employees on strike. They were told that the action against them will be withdrawn if they will join the services by March 31. Many employees preferred to join the services on the dead line.

116 employees were termination while 159 were suspended. On Thursday, 49 terminated employees had submitted applications to join the services again. The 102 employees, who were served notices joined the service.

There are a total of 2620 employees in the Aurangabad division, 1354 have joined the services while 1266 are still firm on the strike.