13-Month-old baby diagnosed with cancer;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Babies as young as 13 months, as well as children aged 2 and 4 years, have been diagnosed with cancer. When parents hear the word “cancer,” they simply cannot believe that such a disease can affect children. Some say, “Doctor, how is this possible? Please check again.” Some even switch doctors. Nearly 180 pediatric cancer patients from Marathwada come to the city for treatment every year. According to experts, 80 percent of these children recover.

Every year, September is observed worldwide as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In recent years, the number of pediatric cancer cases has been on the rise. Many children from Marathwada come for treatment at the government cancer hospital (State Cancer Institute) as well as private hospitals in the city. Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Special Officer of the Government Cancer Hospital, Dr. Aditi Lingayat, Head of the Pediatric Oncology Department, along with other doctors and nurses, work tirelessly to treat these children. During the hospital’s foundation day program on Saturday, recovered patients and their families shared their experiences.

Shock for the family

A 4-year-old girl was diagnosed with cancer. The family was devastated. There was no history of the disease in the household. They believed that there was no treatment for cancer. But once they learned that treatment was possible, their morale improved.

– A Parent

From Parbhani to the city

My two-and-a-half-year-old nephew was diagnosed with cancer. We travel back and forth from Parbhani for treatment. Initially, there was great fear about this illness, but now the fear has lessened.

– A Relative of a Pediatric Cancer Patient

Treatment brings change

My 12-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer six years ago. At first, it felt like the ground had slipped from beneath our feet. But with treatment, his condition improved. Now the illness feels almost like a common cold or cough.

– Another Parent, Resident of Deolai

Higher recovery rate

Even a 17-month-old baby has been diagnosed with cancer. But one must not fear cancer. The recovery rate among pediatric cancer patients is high.

– Dr. Tushar Idhate, Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Specialist