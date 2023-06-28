Lord Pandurang’s Dindi established from dried leaves, branches

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The creativity of a painter or a sculptor has no limits. They are capable of establishing the form of God from any article. When the Warkaries are craving to go to Pandharpur, a senior artist from the city has established a Dindi of Lord Pandurang from dried leaves and branches. By doing so, he has earned the eternal bliss the Warkaries get after reaching Pandharpur.

As Ashadhi Ekadashi was heading near, all the devotees were eager to go to Pandharpur to pay obeisance to Lord Vithoba. Similarly, the artists were also eager to create a form of Lord Vitthala. Senior artist from the city Sudhir Kortikar using an innovative idea created a picture of Pandharpur Wari from dried leaves and branches. He used the bark of Subabhul beans, Badam tree leaves, wooden powder, wheat bran, sticks, maize cover, bamboo leaves, flower petals, and green garbage of various colours for this beautiful picture. Apart, the picture included a mountain, Sun, birds, a girl, and her parents. These frames have been established on an A-3 size drawing paper. No brush or color was used in this painting.

Happiness of Wari in making the picture

I was born in Pandharpur, hence I regularly go to the Wari at Pandharpura. However, I could not make it this year due to some reason, due to which I was very unhappy. Now, I have established a Dindi from the green garbage, for which I have gained the happiness of the Wari.

- Sudhir Kortikar, Rangoli artist.