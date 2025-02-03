13 plays presented in 1-act-play festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 49th four-day one-act play festival organised by the Department of Performing Arts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was concluded on Sunday.

A total of 13 one-act plays were presented at the festival. A total of three plays were staged on the concluding day. The first one-act play, Thamanleli Girl Friend, was presented. The writer was Harishchandra and the director was Saurabh More. Through this one-act play, the pure feeling of love was highlighted.

The second play staged at the festival was 'Thad Mentality' written and directed by Swapnil Awhad. This one-act play was about the analogy between fantasy and reality.

The third play Thakarmath written and directed by Vaibhav Rajput, tried to present how distrust arises from friendship and how the family has to suffer the consequences. Like every year, this year too many one-act plays written by students were presented.

The other plays presented in the festival included Madi, Mana Sajjana, Eka Swapna Garbhaya Mruty, Deta Aadhar Ki Karu Andhar, Badshahat Ka Khatma, Zalya Tinhi Sanja, Ras Bhang, Ujed Phula, Nyay Deta Ka and Karma.