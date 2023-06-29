Delhi: NDMC renames Aurangzeb Lane as Abdul Kalam Lane

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Aurangzeb Lane in Delhi has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, said the New Delhi Municipal Council(NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

While announcing the decision he said that since Aurangzeb tried to "destroy the Indian culture" there shouldn't be any road in the name of the Mughal emperor.

"Aurangzeb Lane has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. Aurangzeb tried to destroy the Indian culture. So there should not be any road in the name of Aurangzeb," Satish Upadhyay said.

The NDMC on Wednesday confirmed the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi. Earlier, in August 2015 the NDMC changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Abdul Kalam Road connects with the Prithvi Raj Road through Aurangzeb Lane.

In 2022 Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit demanded the North Delhi Municipal Corporation rename the existing roads named after Mughal emperors in the Lutyens' Delhi with various Indian personalities.

Seeking to change the names of six such roads in the national capital, the then BJP Delhi chief wrote to the Corporation and demanded to rename Tughlaq Road as Guru Gobind Singh Road, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road. Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India.

