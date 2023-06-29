Co-optex collaborates with Vishalikola, taking Indian textile to International platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 29: Amidst some of the best and top designers of Chennai city, Vishalikola has had the privilege and honour to be associated with the prestigious government organization Co-optex. Set up in 1935, Co-optex is today synonymous with handlooms that are revered for quality and respected for appreciating an artist's true worth. Stretching beyond the bounds of Tamil Nadu, the organization has been winning the hearts of customers worldwide and leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion platform with benchmarked quality products time and again.

Co-optex has embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration to showcase ancient Indian textiles and art globally, promoting sustainability and cultural heritage. Their exclusive collection, created using the hand-drawn and hand-painted Kalamkari technique with natural dyes, combines artistic storytelling with opulent weaves, reviving Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage. With exhibitions held in Germany, Turkey, Dubai, the United States, Australia, and South Korea, Co-optex's initiative aims to take Indian textiles beyond borders, preserving tradition while embracing a multicultural vision in contemporary fashion.

Vishalikola is an entrepreneur with a difference as she chose to start a design and fashion clothing brand VKOLA with a social responsibility to employ and empower the rural artisans from marginalized communities skilled in the ancient traditional art of Kalamkari. Vishali makes a difference by redefining style through recreation of the traditional art form to make bespoke luxury clothing with handcrafted signature designs using sustainable and ethical production methods.

Vishalikola, Founder of Tejobarath Organisation, an NGO is a remarkable force of compassion and empowerment. She has devoted her life to making a positive difference in the world. She takes immense pride and joy in collaborating with Co-optex to globalize a rich indigenous traditional art and present classic Indian Textiles beyond India with a multicultural vision in contemporary fashion. The collaboration is a great milestone in taking Vishalikola's vision to grow and strengthen as a global sustainable clothing brand in the years to come.

