1333 sedative pills seized

Aurangabad, June 3:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) special cell and crime branch team arrested five persons and seized 1333 sedative pills locally known at buttons known as ‘buttons’in different incidents, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

NDPS cell led by API Syed Mohsin received an information on Friday wee hours that sedative pills are being sold at Amkhas Maidan. The team rushed to the spot and found that Mahendra alias Paddy Gautam Kale (22, Jaibhimnagar, Town Hall), Sohail Khan Khalil Khan (24, Asefia Colony), Saddam Murad Shaikh (27) and Nikhil Sanjay Chauthmal (19, both residents of Jalal Colony) were sitting on the ground. When the team searched them they found 133 sedative pills, fighter, chilam, two bikes and three mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 1,65,884 with them. Of the arrested two are the hardcore criminals on the police record. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station based on the complaint lodged by ASI Nandkumar Bhandare.

In another incident, the crime branch team acting on the tip off, conducted a raid at Jogeshwari area on Thursday at around 10 pm. They found the accused Gautam Laxman Tribhuvan (30, Jogeshwari Zopadpatti) going on a motorcycle in suspicious condition. When the police searched his bag, they found 120 strips of 8 tablets each and 10 strips of 24 tablets each. The police seized the tablets, bike and mobile worth Rs 1,02,764 from him. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

The first action was executed by API Syed Mohsin, Nandkumar Bhandare, Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Prajakta Waghmare and D S Dubhalkar.

The another action was executed by API Kashinath Mahadule,PSI Amol Mhaske, Ajit Dagadkhair, drug inspector Anjali Mitkar, Satish Jadhav, Ramesh Gaikwad, Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Bhagwan Shilote, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, Ravindra Kharat, Nitin Deshmukh and others.

Meanwhile, the police said that accused Gautam Tribhuvan is addicted to sedative pills. On Thursday, he had consumed 80 pills. When the police gave him food, he refused it and demanded pills. As the police did not give it, he face faded. Gautam is a hardcore criminals and a case of murder is registered against it and he is out on bail.After coming out of prison, he started the business of selling buttons illegally.

Similarly, Mahendra alias Paddy is a criminal on police record. He used purchase one strip from Chelipura area for Rs 600 and sell it to the addicts at Rs 1200 at Amkhas Maidan area. The other three arrested are drug addicts.