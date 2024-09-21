14 booked for blocking VC’s car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered in Begmpura Police Station on Saturday against 14 activists for creating terror by blocking the vice-chancellor's car and breaking the university flag to evict the students from the hostel.

The names of activists included Rahul Wadmare, Sachin Nikam, Manisha Ballal, Balu Gaikwad, Brijes Ingle and Sunil Bhise. The university administration lodged a complaint on Saturday. The activists of different youth organisations staged an agitation in front of the administrative building of the university last evening over evicting students from the hostels.

They violated protocol by blocking the vehicle of VC and breaking the flag. It was mentioned in the complaint that the activists ran towards VC Dr Vijay Fulari and tried to create terror. Chief of Security staff Dagadu Sotam on behalf of the administration lodged a complaint. Police inspector Sheshrao Khatane is on the case.