14 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, March 4:

In all, 14 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-2, Shraddha Colony, Satara area (One each). Others - 10.

One patient found at Gangapur in the rural area.

Patients Tally in District on Friday

Positive Patients: 14 (City 13 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,673

Patients discharged: 25 (City 22 rural 03)

Total discharged: 1,65,863

Active patients: 78

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 47,21,184

First Dose: 28,50,883

Second Dose: 18,31,745

Precaution Dose: 38,556