14 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2022 10:15 PM2022-03-04T22:15:02+5:302022-03-04T22:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 4:
In all, 14 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-2, Shraddha Colony, Satara area (One each). Others - 10.
One patient found at Gangapur in the rural area.
Patients Tally in District on Friday
Positive Patients: 14 (City 13 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,673
Patients discharged: 25 (City 22 rural 03)
Total discharged: 1,65,863
Active patients: 78
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 47,21,184
First Dose: 28,50,883
Second Dose: 18,31,745
Precaution Dose: 38,556