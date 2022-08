14 indisciplined vehicle owners booked

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

In all 14 indiciplined vehicle owners have been booked with various police stations for breaching the traffic norms.

Cases have been registered for breaching traffic rules against rickshaw driver Bhagwan Supdaji Suradkar at Gajanan Maharaj Temple area, Jeep driver Shaukat Salim Shaikh, Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Rahim at Harsul Tee-point, Chaurangnath Kachru Shinde at Jinsi Chowk, rickshaw driver Mohammad Moin Mohd Rizwan, Shaikh Afil Shaikh Afzal at Champa Chowk, Aslam Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh, Shaikh Jabbar Shaikh Rehman at Roshan Gate, Amol Devidas Mhaske, Suresh Ramesh Ahire, Syed RAshid Syed Rashid Syed Shaikh at Jaibhavani Chowk, Kailas Ramchandra Vaishnav at Bhajiwali Bai Chowk, Gopal Madhukar Mahajan at Gopal Tee-point, Dadarao Sakharam Sonavane at Sant Eknath Rangmandir area. Similarly, action has been taken against Harun Osman Qureshi for selling meat openly at Champa Chowk and Alpishir Rafiq Qureshi at Jinsi Chowk.