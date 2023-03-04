14 new vehicles included in rural police fleet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad rural police received 14 new vehicles in its fleet from the district planning funds amounting to Rs 2.20 lakh. The vehicles were dedicated to the public in a function organised at the police ground by flagging off the vehicles by district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre.

Bhumre said, the police department is being updated by providing various facilities. People expect that police should reach for their assistance in time. The expectation will be completed with these vehicles. The police force in the department will be provided vehicles as per the demand and various facilities will also be provided which included a training hall, waiting rooms, police station buildings, and civic amenities, Bhumre added.

Special inspector general of police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, SP Manish Kalwaniya, assistant SP Mahek Swami, sub-divisional police officers, inspectors, officers, and employees were present. Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul proposed a vote of thanks.