14 years old boy commits suicide

Aurangabad, March 11:

A 14 years old boy studying in class eight committed suicide by hanging himself in Renukanagar, Garkheda on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sujit Jalinder Salve. The reason for suicide was not known.

Police said, Sujit was studying in class eight in Kalawati Chavan School in Shivajinagar. His father is a rickshaw driver and his mother works as a nurse in a private hospital. He has a 10 years old brother.

On Thursday, his parents went to work and his brother was playing with his friends. When his brother returned home in the evening, he saw Sujit hanging. He started shouting for help and the nearby residents rushed in. The Pundliknagar police on receiving the information took Sujit to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Pundlikangar police station while Police Naik Deepak Deshmukh is further investigating the case.