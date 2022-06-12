140 bottles of sedative medicine seized

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 12:

City Chowk police and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cell in different incidents seized 120 and 20 bottles of sedative medicines being sold illegally on Saturday. The police are taking severe action against the bootleggers selling these drugs but the suppliers are wandering freely.

City Chowk police station PI Ashok Giri received an information that sedative medicines are being sold at District Collectorate to Bhikan Shah Dargah Road. Special team led by PSI Rohit Gangurde laid a traid and arrested two person going on a moped under suspicious circumstances. The police stopped them and while searching them found 120 bottles of sedative medicines amounting Rs 12,840 in the dickey. The police arrested Shaikh Javed Shaikh Kaleem (Shahbazar, near Nishan) and Mohammad Fayyaz Mohammad Ayyaz (Roshan Gate, Bari Colony). The police seized medicines and other articles all amounting Rs 95,360 from them. The police action was executed by PI Ashok Giri, PSI Gangurde, drug inspector Anjali Mitkar, constable Munir Pathan, Vilas Kale, Shahid Patel, Omprakash Bankar, Shaikh Abdul Gaffar, Deshraj More, Sohel Pathan, Abhijeet Gaikwad and Baban Ippar. Second PI Ashok Bhandare is further investigating the case.

NDPS cell seize Rs 63K articles

In another police action, NDPS cell arrested Majed Khan Chand Khan (Ashoknagar, Shahbazar) and Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Pasha (Ashoknagar) and seized 20 bottles of sedative medicines, motorcycle and mobile phones, all amounting Rs 63,620 at Ravindranagar area on Saturday. The police action was executed by cell led by API Syed Mohsin Ali, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Prajakta Waghmare. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station.