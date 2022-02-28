14098 hawkers to get hawker certificate

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

In all, 14098 hawkers will get the hawker certificate soon while the survey to register the remaining hawkers will continue henceforth, informed the city hawkers committee sources.

The Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act was implemented in 2014. Still, the hawkers have not received certificates yet. Shahid Bhagat Singh Hawkers union affiliated to AITUC and National Hawkers Federation had launched several agitations against it.

Today, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi held a meeting of the street hawkers committee on Monday. He announced that the survey of 14098 hawkers was done within 15 days after the unlock situation. All these hawkers will get the certificates soon. Similarly, the survey for registering the remaining hawkers will continue in the city, he mentioned.

Adv Abhay Taksal, Raju Hiwarale, Shaikh Isaq, Abhishek Bankar, DCP Aparna Gite, ACP Suresh Wankhede, additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and others were present for the meeting.