1.41 lakh students in the district to get uniforms

3.20 lakh students to get textbooks

Aurangabad, May 7:

Preparations have started to distribute free uniforms to 1.41 lakh students in the district. Two uniforms each will be distributed to every students. Also, text books will be distributed to 3.20 lakh students before June 13. The pre-school preparation campaign has gained momentum.

Various activities are being implemented by the education department with hopes to increase the enrollment of students in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools. The district has received a fund of Rs 8.50 crore for the distribution of free uniforms to the students under the Samagra Shiksha abhiyan. Students from 1st to 8th class will be given two uniforms. Uniforms are distributed to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Below Poverty Line every year through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The cost of a dress is around Rs 300 and the school committee has been given the authority regarding the color and selection of the dress. The next process will begin once the funds are distributed at the school level. It is planned that students will wear the uniform on the first day of school.

Free textbooks to students

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, 3.20 lakh students from ZP schools and municipal council as well as partially aided schools from 1st to 8th districts will get a set of free textbooks on the first day this year. The education department is planning for this and the tehsil wise distribution will start next week.

Tehsil Uniform Textbook

Aurangabad- 19,270 44,657

Gangapur- 19, 274 49, 222

Kannad - 21,376 48,322

Khultabad- 7,409 15,419

Paithan- 19,763 43,397

Phulambri- 9, 589 19, 456

Sillod- 17,093 49,565

Soygaon- 8,318 14,770

Vaijapur- 19, 608 36154