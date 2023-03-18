14,557 women travel with 50 per cent discount

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 50 percent discount scheme on tickets for women traveling in state transport buses has started from Friday. On the first day, as many as 14,557 women in the district traveled with a 50 percent discount.

The State government had announced a 50 percent discount on ST bus travel for women. The implementation of the announcement was awaited for some days. There were also verbal arguments between the women and the conductors during the journey. The ST corporation issued a circular on March 16 and the implementation of this announcement started from March 17. Women are being given 50 per cent discounts in all types of buses. This concession will be applicable to all women within the state limits, said divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar.