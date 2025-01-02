15-day long 'Vachan Sankalp Maharashtracha' launched in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vijay Phulari inaugurated the 15-day long 'Vachan Sankalp Maharashtracha' initiative at the Knowledge Resource Center (KRC) in the campus on Wednesday, the first day of the New Year.

Various programmes will be held for 15 days under this initiative. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar and KRC director Dr Vaishali Khaparde were seated on the dais.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the ‘School Connect’ project was being implemented in the four districts very well.

Assistant librarian Dr Satish Padme conducted the proceedings of the programme while information scientist Gajanan Khriste proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Rare books exhibition being held

KRC will conduct various programmes up to January 15 under the initiative.

--Books exhibition and awareness programme up to January 10. This book exhibition will include various rare books like manuscripts, Bhagavad Gita Parayana copies, Ajanta paintings, books in Modi script, and invaluable books on Marathi, Sanskrit, Pali subjects will be displayed at KRC.

--Meet the Reader to be held on January 4

--Treasurer Hunt and Selfie with a book on January 10

--Book review competition on January 13

--Workshop on ‘Bsco, ACS’ on update database will be arranged on January 3, 8 and 9