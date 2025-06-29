15-day relief granted to religious structures on Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amid the ongoing road widening drive on Jalna Road, portions of certain religious structures were found to be within the marked demolition zone. Responding to requests from temple representatives, the municipal corporation granted a 15-day window for voluntary removal of encroachments.

The demolition began on Sunday targeting both sides of the stretch. During the process, officials discovered that some religious sites in Chikalthana village were partially affected. Municipal staff re-measured the encroachments in the presence of devotees, easing tensions. The devotees assured officials they would clear the affected portions on their own within the given time.