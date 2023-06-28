Man who threatened to harm jeweller's family over Rs 22 lakh apologises to victim

New Delhi [India], June 28 : A man who threatened to harm a family member of a jeweller over Rs 22 lakh extortion money has admitted his mistake and apologized to the victim by sending a video on his WhatsApp.

According to the officials, the incident took place on June 21 when the accused extortionist, who is currently residing in Saudi Arabia allegedly gave death threats to a jeweller of Kucha Mahajani Chandni Chowk Delhi over Rs 22 lakh extortion money.

The victim is a resident of the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi and is a jeweller by profession, said the officials.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had allegedly sent several WhatsApp messages, voice notes and calls threatening to kill a family member of the victim if the victim did not pay the ransom amount of Rs 22 lakh from Saudi Arabia, sources said.

Additionally, it was found that the accused said in his texts that he was requesting the extortion money in order to travel to America and that no one had offered to assist him financially Victim told ANI

The accused also allegedly threatened to harm a member of his family if he could not travel to America. The accused further mentioned that he would repay the amount to the victim within a year, victim told ANI

Subsequently, the accused realised his mistake and sent a recorded video of apology to the victim, sources said.

In the purported video stated that the accused folded his hands and apologised to the victim and his family members saying, "I apologize to you and your whole family, I have troubled and harassed your whole family, I am sorry for my mistake, if I am forgiven I will never do wrong again."

A FIR has been registered into the matter by the victim in the Laxmi Nagar police station, said the officials.

We are probing the matter, further details into the matter is being investigated, said the Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

