15 hours continuous study initiative held in Bamu

Aurangabad, May 11:

The Botany Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada University implemented an initiative of continuous study for 15 hours on Monday and Tuesday as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Department head Dr Arvind Dabhe said that students should be ready for hard work, and enhance continuous study habit for long hours.

Department head Dr Ashok Chavan said that students have lost the habit of studying in Covid situation.

“The novel project was implemented so that students should maintain the study habit and get success in competitive examinations,” he said. Rare books, reference materials and research journals were made available for the all-around development students. A total of 65 students participated in the initiative. Students who live in the city did study until 4.45 am on Tuesday.

The study resumed from 5 am to 8 pm on May 10. Tea, refreshment, and lunch were provided to the students. Dr Seema Dongre, Sunil Gavli, Indrajil Jivine, Kishor Paikrao, Pooja Sawant, Ajay Jhinjhade, Vaibhav Misal and others worked for the success of the event.