15 illegal pucca constructions built 20 years ago demolished

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 3:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today demolished 15 houses, which were illegally built on more than one acre of land (open space) of the Shantinath Housing Society, in Shahnoorwadi area. The illegal constructions were existing for the past 20 years.

The society is caretaker of the open space, although it was officially handed over to AMC after finalising the marking, many decades ago. The housing society pursued the matter for the last one year.

Today the AMC pressed JCB and demolished these 15 pucca constructions built on the open space situated behind the society. The houses were having all basic amenities including electricity meters.

Earlier, the AMC served notices to these illegal occupants, when they did not responded, the AMC squad reached the site and demolished today. The AMC also demolished illegal houses, compound walls, tin sheds built upon one approved marking plot situated in the same vicinity.

Acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner A K Pandey and under the additional commissioner R P Nikam the anti-encroachment squad comprising designated officer Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye, R S Rachatwar, P B Gaoli, R M Surase, Mazhar Ali, Sagar Shresth and police inspector Faheem Hashmi and others took the action.

Jawaharnagar police station’s inspector Santosh Patil, ASI Shivaji Ghorpade and their team also maintained security at the spot.