15 organizations in support of chain hunger strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Aurangabad Namantar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti' is holding an indefinite chain hunger strike in front of the collector office from March 4. MP Imtiyaz Jaleel is leading this movement and he is getting support from various institutions and organizations including citizens. He said in the press release that so far 15 organizations have supported the movement.

Aurangabadkar Group, Lokshahi Vichar Andolan, Gabbar Action Committee, Muslim Youth Foundation, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Committee Against Injustice Atrocities Corruption (Divyang Cell), Aurangabad District All-Party Divyang Ekta Manch, Maharashtra Muslim Youth Foundation, Jamiat Ulama Aurangabad City (Arshad Madani), Social Democratic Party of India, Kamgar Hitarth Kantrati Kamgar Sanghatana, Bazm-e-Khyawatin Foundation, Swatantra Loksatta Party and other organizations supported the movement.

Jaleel said that objections can be filed in the divisional commissioner office till March 27 to oppose the name change. All the organizations, institutions and individuals who have filed objections and received receipts till date should submit the photocopies to the MP Jaleel's office at Delhigate. So that the number of objections filed will be available.