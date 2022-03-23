15 PSIs to have three stars on shoulders

Aurangabad, March 23:

The state government on Tuesday evening declared the list of PSIs promoted in the state police force. In all, 846 PSI have been promoted in the state, of which, 15 are from the Aurangabad police commissionerate. They will get three stars. DCP Deepak Girhe on Wednesday felicitated the PSIs of zone II who have been promoted. ACP (traffic) Suresh Wankhede, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Vyankatesh Kendre, Sambhaji Pawar, Geeta Bagwade, Vitthal Pote, Amol Devkar, Brahma Giri and others were present.