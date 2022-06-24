15 years old boy commits suicide

Aurangabad, June 24:

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself when his parents had gone to native place. The incident came to the fore on Friday at 8 pm. The reason for the suicide was unclear.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Santosh Rathod (15, Shivajinagar). His parents had gone to their native village for sowing in the farm. Deepak was alone in the house. His uncle tried to contact him on the phone till around 7 pm but he did not respond. Hence, he went to Deepak’s house and found that the door was locked from inside. As there was no response from the house, he broke the door and entered the house. He found Deepak hanging. He immediately informed the Jawaharnagar police. The police took the body to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Man commits suicide

In another incident a man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Navjeevan Colony, Hudco on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Trimbak Giri (36, Barkatpur, Kannad, presently living at Navjeevan Colony). He was living in a rented house. A case of accidental death has been registered with Cidco police station.