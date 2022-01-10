150 residents take booster dose on first day

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

On the advent of the third corona wave, the senior citizens, health and frontline workers are prepared to take the corona vaccine booster dose. On the first of the booster dose vaccination on Monday, in all 150 residents were administered the doses at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health centres and hospitals.

The union government announced that the booster dose for the senior citizens, health and frontline workers will be administered from January 10 onwards. Hence, the facility of booster dose was made available at AMC health centres and five hospitals. On the first day, there was a lukewarm response for the booster dose, but it is expected that the centres and hospitals will be crowded from Tuesday.