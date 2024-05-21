151 copycats face music

Dr Jamdar said that a district-level vigilance committee led by district collect was formed in each district. “A total of 31 sitting squads were appointed besides flying squads to put a check on the malpractice,” she said.

Pass pc of freshers & repeaters

A total of 92.98 per cent freshers and repeaters passed the HSC examination in the five districts.

Addressing the media persons, the divisional secretary of MSBSHSE Dr Vaishali Jamdar said over 1.78 students (both freshers and repeaters) from 1408 junior colleges and higher secondary schools appeared for the examinations at 449 centres. “More than 1.66 lakh students were declared successful. Their pass pc is 92.98,” she added.

51.91 pc repeaters passed

A total of 4,728 repeaters registered for the examination. Of them, 4,698 appeared for the HSC papers. Their pass percentage is 51.91 (2,439). Their stream-wise pass pc is as follows; Science (50.06), Commerce (52.94), Art (61.08) and HSC-Vocation (12.37).

15 k personnel worked for exams

Nearly 15,000 teachers, officers and employees were pressed into the service of examination in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the State Board. Of them, 5,888 were examiners, 449 centre directors and 6,348 invigilators, 1025 regulators.

Highest number of candidates passed in 1st division

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar division, the highest number of candidates were passed in the first division. The grade-wise number of success candidates of the division is as follows; Distinction (33,425), grade-I (75,669), grade-II (47,658 and pass (7,010).