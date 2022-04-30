15,259 candidates appeared for the MPSC examination

Aurangabad, April 30:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted Group C technical joint pre-examination on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm at 60 centers. In all, 15,259 candidates out of 19,514, appeared for the examination.

The MPMC technical joint pre-examination was conducted at 60 centers in the city under strict police security. The test was conducted in a single session. Candidates were admitted only after examining the hall ticket. A total of 78 per cent candidates gave papers. A total of 4,255 candidates were absent. Over 2,047 officers and employees were appointed for the examination. About 30,000 students of MPSC and Jawahar Navodaya exams were in the city on the same day. The juicy, ice cream parlor and hotels near the examination centre area were also full of customers on Saturday.