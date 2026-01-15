155 officials booked for skipping election duty

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The election branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Thursday afternoon registered cases against 155 election personnel for remaining absent from assigned election duty. The complaint was lodged at City Chowk police station.

The absentee staff included 56 presiding officers (PROs), 24 polling officers (PO1), 50 polling officers (PO2) and 25 polling officers (PO3). They have been booked under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to the police complaint filed by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Uday Manwatkar, the 155 officials failed to report for election duty assigned to them from January 14, starting at 10 am.