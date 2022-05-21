16 admissions from waiting list confirmed under RTE

Aurangabad, May 21:

The admission process to waiting list candidates on 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the district English schools began.

The Education Department received 17, 221 application forms for the admissions to 4,301 seats in 575 schools of the district for the academic year 2022-23.

The admissions were confirmed on 2709 seats till May 10 while 1341 are still vacant. The Department decided to give opportunities to those students who are on the waiting list. The parents of the waiting list students started receiving a message on their mobile phones since May 19.

The RTE Cell officers said that parents should not remain dependent on the SMS, rather, the latter should check their status tab by putting their application number.

The parents of the selected students should take a printout of the allotment letter and submit it with the application form. The last date of confirmation of the admissions is May 27. Parents said that the deadline given for the confirmation of the admission is insufficient.

Seats vacant in 432 schools

Out of the total, the vacant seats are from 432 schools in the district. RTE Parents Association chairman Prashant Sathe said that there is a need for the amendment in the RTE Act with the pace of time. The children from the weaker section of society should get its benefits.

He said that weaker section students are getting benefits the way they should receive them. “Selected parents from rich and high class take its benefits. There are lacunas in the RTE Act and it should be removed,” he added.