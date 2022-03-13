16 cases related to Wakfs land registered

Aurangabad, March 13:

The Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW), in its history, started a campaign against the land mafia for encroaching its land.

A total of 16 candidates were registered against MSBW land’s irregularities across the State. Of them, seven cases are in Beed. Officers from Revenue Department were found involved along with Mutawallis (caretakers) in many land irregularities.

MSBW sent a letter to all the district collectors stating to have control over their officers.

According to sources from the Board, irregularities were committed in many Wakfs land deals. This included preparing bogus land documents and collecting compensation for land acquisition from the Government and renting or selling land illegally.

The then deputy collector of Land Reforms N R Shelke, deputy collector of Land Reforms Prakash Aghav Patil, sub-divisional officer Abhimanyu Rangnath Bodwad, tehsildar and employees were found in three Wakfs land embezzlement cases of Beed.

Box

Value of land in crores

---An incident of 44 acres of land belonging to Masjid-Dargah at Nitrud in Majalgaon was grabbed. The then deputy collector and current sub-division officer purchased land in the name of wife, brother and sister. A case was registered against ten persons. The value of land in crores.

---Cases were registered against the then deputy collector,Mandal officer, talathi for grabbing 25.38 hectares of land belonging to Masjid Sarangpur in Beed

---Shaikh Nizam Shaikh Zainuddin and Shaikh Zainuddin Shaikh Sujaoddin were booked for register 1.8 acres of Wakfs land of Dargah Hazrat Syed Suleman in their names in revenue records.

---A case registered into bogus NoC submitted by Taboot Inam Endowment trust (Pune). The value of the land is around Rs 7.77 crore