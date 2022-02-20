16 corona suspects found positive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 20, 2022 10:50 PM2022-02-20T22:50:02+5:302022-02-20T22:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 20: In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer ...
In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi, Shivajinagar, N-8, Ulkanagari, Chetnanagar, Tirupati Vihar (One each). Others - 6.
In all, four patients were found in the rural areas.
One dies; Total deaths: 3726
A 75 years old man from Khandala, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Patients tally in district on February 20
Total paitents on Sunday: 16 (City 12 rural 4)
Total Patients: 69,542
Patients given discharge: 463 (City 433 rural 30)
Total discharge: 65,322
Active Patients: 494
Total deaths: 3,726 (01 dies on Sunday)
Vaccination situation
Total vaccination: 45,67,633
First Dose: 28,32,956
Second Dose: 16,99,770
Precaution Dose: 34,907