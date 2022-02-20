16 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi, Shivajinagar, N-8, Ulkanagari, Chetnanagar, Tirupati Vihar (One each). Others - 6.

In all, four patients were found in the rural areas.

One dies; Total deaths: 3726

A 75 years old man from Khandala, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Patients tally in district on February 20

Total paitents on Sunday: 16 (City 12 rural 4)

Total Patients: 69,542

Patients given discharge: 463 (City 433 rural 30)

Total discharge: 65,322

Active Patients: 494

Total deaths: 3,726 (01 dies on Sunday)

Vaccination situation

Total vaccination: 45,67,633

First Dose: 28,32,956

Second Dose: 16,99,770

Precaution Dose: 34,907