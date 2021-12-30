16 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

In all, 16 corona suspects found positive in the city on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-7, Khokadpura, Superintendent of Police Office, Jai Bhavani Colony, Harsul Jail, Harsul, Lokmat Bhavan area, Others - 8.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 1.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 29

New patients: 16 (City 15 Rural 01)

Total patients: 1,49,804

Cured - 1,46,096

Discharged today: 13 (City 11 02 rural)

Active: 57

Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 29

Total Doses: 39,66,041

First Dose: 26,23,708

Second Dose: 13,42,333