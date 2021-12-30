16 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
Aurangabad, Dec 29: In all, 16 corona suspects found positive in the city on Wednesday. For details, refer to ...
In all, 16 corona suspects found positive in the city on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-7, Khokadpura, Superintendent of Police Office, Jai Bhavani Colony, Harsul Jail, Harsul, Lokmat Bhavan area, Others - 8.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 1.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 29
New patients: 16 (City 15 Rural 01)
Total patients: 1,49,804
Cured - 1,46,096
Discharged today: 13 (City 11 02 rural)
Active: 57
Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Wednesday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 29
Total Doses: 39,66,041
First Dose: 26,23,708
Second Dose: 13,42,333