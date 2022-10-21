1644 students admitted in first round for engineering in M'wada

1st round admissions completed: Admissions for 2nd round from October 23-26

Aurangabad:

The first round of engineering first year admission was completed at 5 pm on Friday. In all, 1644 students secured admission in 27 colleges of Marathwada in the first round. There are still 7,791 seats vacant and students participating in the second round should fill the options from the college facility center while filling the options. Joint director of technical education department Dr Umesh Nagdeve appealed to confirm admission only after taking information of the faculty, facilities and placements offered by the colleges.

There are 11 colleges in Aurangabad district out of which one is government and other 10 are private colleges. Nagdeve said that the admission capacity of 11 colleges is 4,344 and 894 admissions have been completed in the first round. Option form can be filled from October 23-26 for the second round. Seats will be allotted on October 28. Candidates who have qualified for admission have to confirm their admission from October 29-31.

98 admissions in government engineering

Government engineering college has 360 seats in six departments. The admission process for the admission round is being conducted in the IT seminar hall of the college. IT 10, Computer 18, Electronics 10, Civil 22, Mechanical 16, Electrical 22 in the first round. Admission coordinator Shivprasad Shinde said that 98 students have secured admission.