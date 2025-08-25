17-year-old girl found hanging in Nidona; suicide or foul play under suspicion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl, who had come from Jintur for farm work, was found hanging in Nidona village, Phulambri on Sunday morning, sparking speculation over whether it was suicide or foul play.

The deceased, identified as Dipali Tanpure, was among 22 families from Karanji (Jintur taluka) who had come to Nidona for ginger harvesting and were staying near a warehouse. On Sunday around 9 a.m., Dipali followed her routine bathed and told her family she was going to the toilet but was later found hanging from an iron angle near a water tank. A villager noticed the body and alerted her family, after which Vadod Bazar police were informed. Police sub inspectorSachin Kshirsagar rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Dipali’s body was handed over to relatives and taken to Karanji for the last rites. Police said the exact reason behind the incident is still unclear.