17 years old boy rapes 5 years old girl

Aurangabad, May 7:

A 17 years old boy raped a five years old girl from his neighbourhood in Indiranagar in Ajanta village in Sillod tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The Ajanta police have arrested the juvenile.

The family members of the juvenile had gone out of station for some work. He called the 5-year-old girl at his house and raped her. The girl started shouting loudly. Her mother on hearing the noise came to his house and knocked the door, but he did not opened the door for a long time. Later, he fled from the scene from the backyard. Victim’s mother and neighbors entered the house and admitted the girl to Ajanta rural hospital. A case has been registered while the boy has been arrested, the police said.