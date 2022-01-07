17-yr-old girl dies in mishap

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl died after she got slipped into her house at Balanagar in Paithan tehsil on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as Pallavi Badrinath Gorde.

Police said, " Pallavi sustained severe head injuries after she slipped and fell on the ground on January 6 at 6 pm. The family members rushed her to Bidkin's rural hospital for treatment but the doctors declared her dead upon the examination. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family members today morning after post mortem.

Paithan MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on by police. A pall of gloom descended in the village over the sudden demise of the minor girl.