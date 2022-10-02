172 disabled persons get new ray of hope

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Many people became physically disabled due to diabetes, blood vein disease, or gangrene, accident and other reasons and have to use crutches or walkers. The lives of such physically challenged people are dependent on others. However, a new ray of hope came in the lives of 172 disabled persons on Sunday as they will get the artificial limbs soon. The measurement of the limbs were taken in the Free artificial limbs (Jaipur Foot) camp organised to mark the occasion of the birth centenary year of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda.

The camp was conducted by Sadhu Vaswani Mission (Pune) at Lokmat Bhavan on Sunday. MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda, editor Nandkishor Patil, Chakradhar Dalvi, Lokmat Samachar editor Amitabh Shrivastav, Lokmat Times executive editor Yogesh Gole, Lokmat Connect general manager Ramesh Dedwal, electronics department head Yogesh Patil, assistant project chief of Sadhu Vaswani Mission Sushil Dhage, artificial limbs expert Salil Jain and others were present. The camp was started after lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Jaleel said, in the present condition, it is not possible for the common people to spent money for artificial limbs. Distributing limbs through camp absolutely free is a great social initiative. Through these camp around 5,000 disabled persons were provided artificial limbs. The life of disabled person can be changed is proved by this initiative. Lokmat along with running a newspaper is also shouldering the social responsibility.

Rajendra Darda said, Lokmat has been organising free artificial limbs camp since 2015. Around 5,000 persons from 11 states have been benefited from these camps. It is easier to get artificial foot, but to get artificial hand is very difficult. It is available at very few places in the country. It is done in this camp. Salil Jain is giving selfless service in the field of artificial limbs for the past many years.

Lokmat Helpline and Lions Club Royal assisted in organising the camp. The expert doctors examined the patients and measurement of 172 persons were taken for making the artificial limbs and it will be distributed to them soon.

Operating vehicles, lifting weights possible

Those who will get artificial hands in the camp will be able to ride a bicycle and even cycle rickshaw. It will also be possible for them to lift heavy things. The persons with artificial legs can even climb mountain. They can even play, run and dance.

They took efforts for the success

Sadhu Vaswani Mission project head Milind Jadhav, Salil Jain, Sushil Dhage, Jitendra Rathod, Sanjay Sharma, Dr Shivani Chutke, Dr Kajal Vyas, Dr Anayana Thomas, Dr Suyogini Gavada, Dr Shruti Bhalerao, technicial Shrutika Randive, Pradnya Gavade, Simran Kaur and others.