19 arrested in 2 days in Kiradpura riots

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police arrested a total of 19 persons in the past two days with connection to the Kiradpura riots that occurred in the wee hours of March 30. Of which, 12 were presented before the court and they have been remanded in the police custody till April 3, said the incharge of special investigating team Sambhaji Pawar.

Barkar Shaukat Shaikh, Shaikh Atiq, Saddamshah, Shaikh Khawaja, Shaker Khan, Shaikh Salim, Noor Syed Noor and Shaikh Nazim were arrested on Friday.

Similarly, Imran Khan, Syed Kaleem, Karim Shiakh and Anwar Khan were arrested on Saturday. These twelve persons have been remanded in the police custody till April 3.

Similarly, other persons including Shaikh Azhar Shaikh Mazhar (28, Rehmaniya Colony), Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Munir (23, Sanjaynagar), Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Hasan (22, Katkat Gate), Talibkhan Sajedkhan (26), Syed Babar (30), Syed Alim (32, Kiradpura), Mohammad Illiyas (36, Chamchamnagar, Naregaon) were arrested on Saturday evening. They will be presented before the court on Sunday, Pawar said.