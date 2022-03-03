19 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
March 3, 2022
Aurangabad, March 3: In all, 19 corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box ...
Aurangabad, March 3:
In all, 19 corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Cantonment, Smarthnagar, GMCH (One each). Parijaatnagar, Others (Three each). SPI Camp, N-12 - 7.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Kannad and Vaijapur (One each).
Patients Tally in District on Thursday
Positive Patients: 19 (City 16 rural 03)
Total Patients: 1,69,659
Patients discharged: 18 (City 13 rural 05)
Total discharged: 1,65,838
Active patients: 89
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 47,08,230
First Dose: 28,49,462
Second Dose: 18,20,518
Precaution Dose: 38,250Open in app