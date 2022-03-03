19 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, March 3:

In all, 19 corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cantonment, Smarthnagar, GMCH (One each). Parijaatnagar, Others (Three each). SPI Camp, N-12 - 7.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Kannad and Vaijapur (One each).

Patients Tally in District on Thursday

Positive Patients: 19 (City 16 rural 03)

Total Patients: 1,69,659

Patients discharged: 18 (City 13 rural 05)

Total discharged: 1,65,838

Active patients: 89

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 47,08,230

First Dose: 28,49,462

Second Dose: 18,20,518

Precaution Dose: 38,250