19-year-old animation student found dead by hanging in N-6 area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident unfolded in the N-6 area on Thursday at 6 pm when 19-year-old Om Bankar was found dead by hanging at his home. His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem at Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) on Friday.

Om, a 12th-grade student at a city college, was also pursuing a parallel course in animation due to his interest in documentary-making and editing. After returning from college Thursday afternoon, he went to the first floor of his house, where he regularly worked on documentaries. When Om did not come downstairs for a long time, his married sister went upstairs around 6 pm and discovered him hanging with a traction belt, commonly used for neck ailments. Hearing her screams, neighbors rushed in. Police team from Cidco arrived at the scene. Om’s body was taken down and sent to GMCH.

Mobile recording

Om had placed a mobile phone on a nearby rack, which recorded his actions. The phone switched off before the police arrived as the battery drained. Om’s father works in a private job, his mother is a homemaker, and he had two married sisters. Police are investigating the reasons behind his suicide.

Photo: CCTV / Incident image