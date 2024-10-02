1st batch of UG students ready to appear for exam with NEP pattern

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first batch of different undergraduate courses is all set to take first semester examinations with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 syllabus and pattern within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in winter sessions.

It may be noted that the university decided to implement NEP-2020 for undergraduate courses including BA, B Sc, and B Com, for the academic year 2024-25 to move with the pace of time.

There are nearly 480 UG and postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

Of them, 350 offer UG courses. As per the NEP pattern and syllabus, the subjects were divided into two groups. The first is major while another is minor. Some subjects in each UG course are mandatory while students have a basket of optional subjects from other streams also. There is stress on optional subjects related to skill development, yoga, sports, human values and the Indian Knowledge System.

Box

Result to be displayed on notice 1st time

When contacted, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharti Gawali said that the students of the first semester would be allotted a home centre.

“The students' home college will evaluate answer books and display the result on a notice board within 10 days from the last paper. The students will get an opportunity to submit grievances if any about the result with the college.

After clearing grievances, the college will send the final result to the university for marks memo preparations. For examinations, the university will supply question papers and answer books,” she said.

Box

Error-free exam

BoEE director said that since evaluations would be done at home colleges by the teachers who teach students, this would help with error-free examinations and result system.

She said that students would need not visit the university for any query related to the examinations with the new system and this would save their time and money.

Earlier, the students were allotted examination centres in other colleges. The assessment of answer books was done at the district-level centralised assessment centre. The result was announced in 40 days through the examinations department.

In many courses, the new pattern will be 30/20 (theory/practical) marks in each subject paper. The university will set up district-level committees to monitor the examinations. The deans will also visit the centres at any time to put a check on malpractice.

Box

1.50 L students to appear for exam

More than 1.50 lakh students from 350 colleges in the four districts will appear for the examination with the NEP pattern after Diwali. The most probable date of examination commencement is November 15.

Box

Various in 3 or 4-yr degrees

Currently, there are three-year degree courses in most of the traditional courses. With the implementation of the NEP, some colleges with Ph.D. D research centres have opted for four year-UG-degree courses while others will have three-year degree courses.