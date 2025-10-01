1st phase of winter session examination of MUHS to commence on Oct 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examination of the first phase of the winter session-2025 of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will be conducted at a total of 29 examination centres in the State from October 4 to 10.

The examination of undergraduate and postgraduate dental courses (1st year BDS and MDS) will be conducted in this examination.

A total of 4,120 students will appear all over the State. The question papers of the courses of Winter 2024 Phase 4 and Summer 2025 Phases 1 to 4 have been sent to the examination centre through the online computer system before the paper starts, and the work of scanning and checking the answer sheets through the online computer system has also been successfully done.

Controller of Examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said, “The question papers of the courses of Winter-2025 Phase-I examination will be sent to the examination centre on the day of the examination through the online computer system.”

The university has appealed to all the candidates to report to the examination centre one hour in advance, i.e. at 09.00 am for the morning session, as the question papers will be dispatched to the centres on the day of the examination through the online computer system.