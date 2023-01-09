1st session of JEE-Main to commence on Jan 24

Aurangabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main on January 24.

The NTA decided to hold the examination in two sessions this year. The first session is in the current month while the second session will be conducted from April 6 to 12. The NTA will conduct the examination

in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The test comprises multiple choice questions that will be based on the three subjects-Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Last date to applying Jan 12

The last date for online submission of the application form for the first session is January 12, 2023. The announcement of the city of the examination centre will be made available this week.

P-I & II

The JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper-I (BE/BTech) is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses (BE/B Tech) at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper II is conducted for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses.