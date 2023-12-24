1st time portraits of all ex-VCs being displayed in VC chamber

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The portraits of all former Vice Chancellors of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are now being displayed in the VC chamber.

In all the universities, the portraits of former VCs are being displayed with their names and tenure in the main hall. Bamu too had a list of names of former VC, without their portrait. On realising this matter, VC Dr Pramod Yeole ordered the administration to put up the portraits of all former VCs.

The university was established on August 23, 1958. In the last 65 years, the university has had 16 full-time VCs. S R Dongarkeri, Principal of Milind College, had the honour of being the first VC. Dr B A Chopde was the 15th VC while Dr Pramod Yeole is the 16th full-time VC. His tenure ends on December 31, 2023. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the portraits of all 15 former VCs were installed two days ago.

Legacy of prominent chancellors

“Our university has a tradition of Vice-Chancellors who have achieved fame in different fields including literature, culture, science, technology and law on the state-national level. To date, I had the opportunity to work as the VC of five universities. In all the remaining four universities, the names of the VCs along with their tenure and portraits have been installed. The portraits of all the former VC have been respectfully displayed in the VC chamber,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, VC.