Congress questions AAP's move to back UCC

New Delhi, June 29 A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced to support the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress hit back saying it was surprised with the speed at which it supported the BJP-led central government's move even as other responsible parties want the draft proposal and asked if it has exclusive access to the draft.

In a tweet, Pawan Khera, who is chairman of the Congress media and publicity department said, "I am truly surprised at the speed with which AAP has extended support to the Uniform Civil Code. Even as other responsible parties wait for the draft proposal from the govt, does AAP have exclusive access to the draft of the UCC proposal?"

His remarks came a day after the AAP announced to support the UCC, and said also said that these set of laws should be implemented only after wider consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing BJP booth workers in Madhya Pradesh said that Muslims were being misled in the name of UCC.

“These days, people are being provoked by the UCC. You tell me, if there is one law for one person in a home, and another law for another person, can that house function?” he asked.

The Congress and AAP has been engaged in bitter war of words in last few weeks over the Centre's ordinance in Delhi. During the opposition parties meeting in Bihar's Patna Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal asked Congress to clear its stand on the ordinance row.

After the opposition meeting, the AAP also said that its hesitation and refusal to act as a team player on an important issue would make it very difficult for the party to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress.

