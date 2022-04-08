2 arrested for attempting to sell stolen truck in scrap

Aurangabad, April 8:

The crime branch police arrested a truck driver and his accomplice for trying to sell the stolen truck in a scrap for Rs 2.60 lakh. The police have seized the truck. The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Akbar Azizoddin (Azamshahipura, Khuldabad) and Syed Abdul Rashid Syed Ayub (Indiranagar, Baijipura).

Akbar worked as a driver on the truck (MH04 DS 7083) owned by Mudassar Sadiq Momin (Pune). On April 1, Akbar after completing his work parked the truck near Ashok Brothers shop at Sharnapur Phata. The next day, he informed the owner that the truck was stolen. A case was registered with Daulatabad police station in this regard. Crime branch PSI Amol Mhaske interrogated Akbar on April 7. He confessed that he had ployed the theft of the truck with his accomplice Abdul Rashid. They were going to sell the truck for Rs 2.60 lakh and hence they had hidden the truck in a godown at Sajapur Road.

Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav police team including PSI Mhaske, ASI Satish Jadhav, head constable Jeetendra Jadhav, Kiran Gawande, Nitin Deshmukh, Vitthal Sure, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Navnath Khandekar, Omprakash Bankar and Taterao Shingare seized the truck and arrested the accused. They have been handed over to Daulatabad police for further investigation.